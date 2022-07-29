Analyzing InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

InnovAge has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 0.98 -$43.99 million $0.10 45.90 Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 52.16 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

Profitability

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

This table compares InnovAge and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 1.82% 4.77% 3.06% Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 7 0 0 1.88 Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $7.77, suggesting a potential upside of 69.31%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 591.82%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than InnovAge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

