Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $142.58

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $6,708,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Allstate by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Allstate by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $115.74 on Friday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

