Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $31.33

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Rambus Stock Up 2.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

