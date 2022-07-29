Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Genuine Parts in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

NYSE GPC opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $146.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

