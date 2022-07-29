AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $7.85 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,846,000 after buying an additional 461,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WiL LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,332,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Okta stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

