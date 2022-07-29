AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $7,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Shares of ROK opened at $247.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.