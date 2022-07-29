AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 81 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 67,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 51,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $282.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.78.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.