American Planning Services Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.6% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day moving average is $148.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

