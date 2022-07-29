AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 262,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 43.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO Stock Performance

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.00. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,607. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $447.92 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

