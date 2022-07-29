AMATEN Achieves Market Cap of $185,617.67 (AMA)

AMATEN (AMA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $185,617.67 and approximately $29.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.46 or 0.99957533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003422 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial.

Buying and Selling AMATEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

