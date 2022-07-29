Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.98. 2,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,037. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $708.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $109,006.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,272 shares of company stock worth $448,859. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

