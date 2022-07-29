Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

ASPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Articles

