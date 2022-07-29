Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

