Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

