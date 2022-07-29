Allen Operations LLC Buys New Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after buying an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 409,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after buying an additional 89,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 285,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,788 shares of company stock worth $1,123,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

