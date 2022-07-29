Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 4,258 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 2.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Moody’s worth $179,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $7,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.32. 5,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.48 and a 200-day moving average of $310.73. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

