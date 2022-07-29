Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $227.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350,653. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

