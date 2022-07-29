Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 284.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWV stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,136. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.49.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

