Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.43. 13,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

