Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $957,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,400. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

