Allen Investment Management LLC Has $65.61 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $65,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.26.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.74. 26,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.82, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

