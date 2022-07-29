Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

