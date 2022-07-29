Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $37.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46.

ALIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

