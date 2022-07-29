Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $362.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.94.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

