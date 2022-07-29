Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $380.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $362.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.94. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

