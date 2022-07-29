Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues Earnings Results

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Alexander & Baldwin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.11 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. 3,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

