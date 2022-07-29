Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues Earnings Results

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Alexander & Baldwin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.11 EPS.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE ALEX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. 3,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.30.
Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.