Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.44.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.