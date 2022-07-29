Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
ALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.44.
Alaska Air Group Price Performance
ALK opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76.
Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group
In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
