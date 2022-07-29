Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($153.06) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €141.00 ($143.88) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $128.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.24. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $112.40 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

