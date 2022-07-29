Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,412 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $41,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43.
