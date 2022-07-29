Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 162,261 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

