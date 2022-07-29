Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520,688 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.38% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $45,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.