Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $41.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $41,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

VIS stock opened at $177.02 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.40.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

