Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATVI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

ATVI opened at $79.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

