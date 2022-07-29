AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.24-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.13.

AbbVie Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.13. The stock had a trading volume of 547,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $251.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

