AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,274 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $150,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Trading Down 4.9 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $7.41 on Friday, reaching $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 203,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,194. The company has a market cap of $251.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

