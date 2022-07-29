87,030 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 976.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 655,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 699,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 497,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

