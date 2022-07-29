751 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Netflix by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Netflix by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 51,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $223.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.46. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

