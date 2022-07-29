7,350 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

