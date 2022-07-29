52,660 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,114,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 656,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 499,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,148 shares of company stock worth $2,381,460 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE DAL opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

