4,005 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,005 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.
Shell Stock Up 2.7 %
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.
Shell Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
