3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $344.59

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 344.59 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 332 ($4.00). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 333.95 ($4.02), with a volume of 794,167 shares traded.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.41. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.52.

3i Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

