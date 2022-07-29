1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Given New $44.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

1st Source Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

