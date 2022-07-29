1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair cut 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.13.

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

