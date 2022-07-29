1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
1933 Industries Trading Down 19.3 %
TGIFF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 62,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About 1933 Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1933 Industries (TGIFF)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.