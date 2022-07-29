1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

1933 Industries Trading Down 19.3 %

TGIFF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 62,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

About 1933 Industries

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.