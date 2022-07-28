Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.53.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $105.91 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $404.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $5,102,171. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

