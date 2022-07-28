Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $148.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

