ZB Token (ZB) Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,948.24 or 1.00011410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.