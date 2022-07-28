World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.38 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($2.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.31. 2,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $98.96 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $692.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

