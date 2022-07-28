Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 2,418 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. The company has a market capitalization of $236.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

