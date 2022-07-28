Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $306.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.46 and its 200-day moving average is $325.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

